William Franklin Burnett passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve surrounded by his three sons. He was 84. He is survived by his loving sons, Brian, Matthew (Noelle) and Billy; his wife, Joyce Burnett; and three grandchildren, Ava (9), Lillian (6) and James (3). He is also survived by nephews, Steven Wilde, Charlie Wilde and Chip Burnett; niece, Cindy Newton; and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore “Ted” and Mary Burnett; brother, Ted Burnett Jr. (Sue); and sister, Molly Burnett Wilde.
A San Marino, California, native, Bill spoke fondly and often about his memories of family and love growing up in San Marino. His father was the mayor and 15-year city council member and his mother the first pianist for San Marino Community Church. Bill graduated from Claremont Men’s College (now Claremont McKenna) in 1959 and went on to pursue a lifelong career in commercial real estate where he played an active role in the transformation of the Southern California landscape over the last 60-plus years. He joined Coldwell Banker (CBRE) in 1960 and was responsible for the original leasing of some of the most iconic shopping destinations, including the Glendale Galleria and Puente Hills Mall. In 1976, he left to found Burnett Development Co. and developed one million square feet of shopping centers throughout Southern California. He married Joyce Burnett in 1971, and they made their home in San Marino until 1992 before moving to Rancho Santa Fe and then Sun Valley, Idaho, and returning to San Marino in 2000.
Bill traveled the world in his youth. He was a thinker, a believer, an example in grace and a champion of American values and opportunity. A man of unrelenting spirit and optimism, he gave courage and strength to those close to him. Enriched by life’s simplicities he was happy with a long neck Mexican beer in one hand and grilling a tri-tip steak in the other. He was a devoted father who raised boys to be men.
A private celebration of Bill's life will be held at San Marino Community Church.
