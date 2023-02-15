Willard "Bill" Wirth

Bill Wirth passed on Monday, Feb. 6. We really hoped we would have more time together, but believe the loss of Marnee just three months ago was too much to overcome. She was, indeed, the love of his life.
A son of the deep South, Bill was born and raised in New Orleans. His worlds expanded to include Connecticut (Yale), Japan and Korea (U.S. Navy), Massachusetts (Harvard), New York (where he met and married a Yankee—Marnee—and practiced advertising at McCann Erickson and Foote, Cone & Belding), Chicago (more FCB) and finally, Florida and Idaho (retirement).
Bill cherished: Charles Dickens, turtle soup at Galatoire's, a two club opener, the United States and its Navy, Tom and Wendel (and Erik), the one and only Crosby, Rainbows over 18 inches, Ella, Manhattans (and any other alcoholic beverage), his parents, Hobe Sound (Loblolly in the winter), Sun Valley (in the summer), a good joke, Gatsby, his good backhand, Bogart, the clonk of an 18 foot putt dropping, friends aplenty, finding what was around the next bend in the road, and most of all, laughter!
Bill adored: Marnee and everything about their 60 years of joy together.
