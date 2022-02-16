Wiley Bartley Boyett

Wiley Boyett, ”the man, the myth, the legend,” 90 years old, passed away peacefully at his home in Bellevue, Idaho, on Nov. 2, 2021, with his family by his side.
Wiley was born in Fresno, California, on April 5, 1931, to Hartwell and Edna Boyett. The family moved to the Long Beach area soon after, where he spent his early years. He had a very interesting childhood living near his grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
At the age of 15, Wiley and some friends decided to join the military. (They each lied about their age.) Wiley served in the 6th Army spending 18 months in Inchon, Korea, six months in Japan and finally Fort Benning, Georgia.
Once back home, in a chance encounter he met the love of his life, Jo Ellen Surratt. They married Aug. 4, 1951, and raised their family of six children. They were married for 67 years before Jo passed away in October 2017.
Wiley ran a very successful metal business for many years. His passion in life included his family and friends, golfing, handicapping football games and dancing. He was very proud of the fact that he didn’t leave the dance floor until he danced with each of the ladies there. During his 90th birthday celebration he danced with four generations of family and friends. Wiley loved music and “Splish Splash” became the Boyett family alma mater!
Wiley was known for his generosity and kindness. He never met a stranger, and anyone needing help could count on him.
Wiley is survived by his little dog, Suki, whom he loved with all of his heart; his sisters-in-law, Dee Dee and Linda; five children and spouses, Jerry (Peggie), Nick (Kim), Nancy Urbany (Greg), Julie Ward (Gus) and Bruce (Julie); as well as nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jo Ellen, and his youngest son, Jeffrey.
Forever in our hearts, Wiley is dearly missed!
Heartfelt thanks to the Wood River Valley Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
No services are planned as the family celebrated with him for his 90th birthday last June.
