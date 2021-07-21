Wilbert (Bill) Boden passed away at the age of 86 on July 15, leaving behind a loving family and memories of his kind, loving, positive, and funny personality.
Bill was born in 1934 in Ohio to Helen and Harold Boden. He graduated from Hilliard High School in 1952, where he played football and basketball, ran track, and was an Eagle Scout. He then attended Marietta College, where he met Alice Whitehead. They were married after his graduation in 1957. He then attended Andover Newton Theological School in Boston before returning to Ohio. He became a youth director at the YMCA in Mansfield, Ohio, beginning his long career working with students.
After he joined the Air National Guard, the Ohio Guard was activated, and he was sent to France during the Berlin Crisis. When he returned, he attended Ohio State University under the GI Bill and received a Master’s in Guidance Counseling. He taught and counselled at Bexley High School until 1991, where he wrote hundreds of thoughtful college recommendations.
In addition to his years serving youth, Bill lived a full and active life. He ran the 1984 New York Marathon, in addition to several Columbus marathons. He and Alice bought 12 acres of land in the country, where he and a friend built a house. He raised blueberries, apples, and a vegetable garden, all pesticide-free. He and Alice did the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure for 10 years, eventually riding together on a tandem bike. He moved to Idaho in 2008 to be near family, where he and Alice were regular attendees of the 60-plus exercise class at the BCRD. In 2009, they took a wonderful trip to Germany to visit a lifelong friend.
He loved music and sang in the First Congregational Church choir in Columbus from the age of 6 to 73. He then joined the Caritas Chorale in Ketchum. He also sang in glee clubs and quartets throughout his life and played piano and guitar.
Bill will be greatly missed by wife Alice; son Tim (and daughter-in-law Janet); daughter Lynne Lawrence (and son-in-law Craig); and three grandchildren, Brooke and Jorgen Lawrence and Farli Boden.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley (P.O. Box 4320, Ketchum, ID 83340), Caritas Chorale (P.O. Box 164, Ketchum, ID 83340), or 1st Congregational Church choir (444 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215).
Commented