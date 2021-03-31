Wanda Mae Glasmann, 95, passed away quietly on Feb. 25, 2021, while in the care of Shaw Mountain of Cascadia in Boise, Idaho.
The daughter of Kenneth Hastings Carter and Nellie Melvina Pearce, Wanda was born on Nov. 24, 1925, in Banning, Calif. In 1932, Wanda’s mother, Nellie, was married to Floyd Wynn Markle of Bellevue, Idaho, and the family moved to Stanley, Idaho, where they operated the Markle’s Store in lower Stanley till 1965.
Wanda attended grade school in Stanley, then Wood River High School in Hailey. While ice-skating on the pond by the Challenger Inn in Sun Valley, Wanda learned of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and shortly after, the family closed the store in Stanley and went to California to work in the war effort.
While in California Wanda met and married Arlo Keith Curtis, a musician who fired her lifelong love of jazz music. Keith and Wanda had two daughters, Debbie and Shellie. The marriage ended in 1950 and Wanda returned to Stanley, where her folks were back operating the Markle’s Store.
After meeting and marrying Richard Swigert of Challis, Idaho, a son, Kevin was born. The marriage ended in divorce and Wanda moved her young family to Twin Falls, where she began work at the Times News. She later married Gordon Glasmann of Twin Falls and spent much of her time in the Sun Valley area. In 1969, Wanda moved permanently to Ketchum, where she lived and worked in a variety jobs.
Many friends may remember her helping with most every event on the calendar. She loved to ski, spending many years working with the Sun Valley Ski School. She loved to golf and the Jazz Festival was her favorite time of year volunteering since the beginning.
In 2002, she retired from her property management company, Wander, and moved to Twin Falls for a slightly warmer climate. While traveling to the Jazz Festival in 2009, she was badly injured in a car accident and spent most of the next six months in the hospital and in rehabilitation. In 2010 she returned triumphantly to the Jazz Festival. Wanda’s last several years were spent in the care of the staff of the Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue, Idaho.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Nellie Markle; a brother, Byron Markle; grandson Cory Swigert; granddaughter, Chloe Lard; and son-in-law Gary Lanza. She is survived by her three children, Debbie Lanza of San Francisco, Shellie Lard of Hailey and Kevin and Jennifer Swigert of Fairfield. She is also survived by grandsons Nicholas and Triz Lanza of San Francisco, as well a one great-grandson, Zachariah Lanza.
Much love and many thanks to the staff of the Cove in Bellevue and Shaw Mountain care facility in Boise.
Friends are invited to share a memory or photo for Wanda at woodriverchapel.com.
