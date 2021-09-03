Walter (Walt) James Cochran, of Richfield, Idaho, passed away on July 27, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Walt was born in Akron, Ohio, on March 25, 1937, and is survived by his wife, Donna, of Gooding, Idaho; sons, Walter II (Butch) of Bellevue, Idaho, Brian of Jackpot, Nevada, and daughter, Rebecca Jacobson, of Jerome, Idaho; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and is preceded in death by a son, Bruce; parents, Florence and Harry Cochran, and six siblings.
The family moved to Southern California where he liked going to the matinees; he particularly loved Westerns. Walt then served in the Air Force Reserve. He married Donna M. Raskey in June 1957, and in 1963 they moved to the Wood River Valley to raise their family. During those 58 years they lived in Ketchum, Hailey and Richfield, to name a few.
Walt was a long-standing member of the Lions Club, participating in the annual Fourth of July Rodeo, Winter Blind Camp and part of Camp Rainbow Gold. He loved the easy going pace of life in Idaho and worked very hard to share it with everyone. With that in mind, he became involved in the Black Jack Ketchum Days Shoot Out Gang and helped restart Wagon Days for the Centennial of the United States, an event that is still running to this day. He enjoyed all aspects of his volunteer work, from planning and organizing, to writing scripts for the performers. He and his family participated in many of the performances over the years. You would always see Walt in his tall, white cowboy hat.
He had knowledge about so many different things and was able to work in so many fields: banking and accounting, the County Assessor’s Office, the Census Bureau, a trucker, a mechanic, a taxi driver for Sun Valley and even a little masonry, where some of his work can still be seen today.
Walt is also known for his love of trains, real ones to model scale. From steam to diesel, engine to caboose and everything in between. He enjoyed riding them, the history of them and the evolution of what they are today. In his later years, he enjoyed learning about the family genealogy and tracing his roots back to the 1500s and Clan Cochran in Scotland.
Walter was a dreamer, an adventurer and a great friend to anyone who knew him.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
