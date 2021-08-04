Wally Goodwin (1927-2021). He loved coaching, ranching, his wife of 67 years, Nancy, their sons Putter and Reamy, brother Ralph and his wife Hilary, grandchildren Annie (deceased July 14, 2021), Georgy, Jack and Ry, their dog Huck and everyone in between, around and within!!
For nearly 50 years he coached prep school football, basketball, baseball, track and golf while being each school’s Athletic Director (Fountain Valley School, Western Reserve Academy, Robert Louis Stevenson School). Then came college basketball (Stetson University) and college golf (Northwestern University, Stanford University, University of Northern Colorado). He left each of these programs in a far better place than when he arrived. The number of “boys-to-men” he influenced is staggering!
With teaching came the summer months, where he and Nancy would head to the families Rafter Y Ranch (Banner, Wyoming) to operate a working guest ranch. The Goodwin’s, and all that “duded” there, loved that special place! Wally took to irrigating the 1,000 acres with fervor, rose at 5 a.m. with the ever-present effort to “make water flow uphill.”
Wally was born and raised in Cincinnati, he prepped at Pomfret School (Connecticut) and was a University of Virginia graduate (he played football, baseball and swam in college). He spent a year as National Secretary for his beloved Chi Psi fraternity, he served in the Navy during WWII, played golf on the PGA tour as an amateur, spent a couple years on the ranch and then he fell into coaching and off they went…
When he called his career complete, two college golf programs were fully endowed. He’d won an NCAA National Championship with Stanford (’94) and an Independent Schools National Championship with Northern Colorado (’05), been named NCAA Coach of the Year two times and inducted into eleven Halls of Fame. Stanford University’s spring college golf tourney is named “The Goodwin” in his honor.
The Goodwin’s sold the Rafter Y Ranch in 2011, moved to Hailey, Idaho, and are “living the dream.”
In honor of Wally’s life, please contribute a story, quip, pic or joke to www.woodriverchapel.com that will take on the eventual form of a book for his family and friends. A service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
“May the good Lord take a likin’ to ya.”
