April 5, 1947 - July 14, 2020
Walker Bennett Monroe, a man made of dreams come true, living life fully, died peacefully at his home in Ketchum with his beloved wife Basha after a courageous fight against cancer.
Born April 5, 1947, in San Francisco, Calif., Walker spent his youth in Hermosa Beach where his passion for the ocean and surfing and later in life kite boarding in Los Cabos, Mexico earned him the name “Speedo Man.” Los Cabos was his “Happy Place.” There his adventurous spirit thrived revealing his love of nature to everyone who crossed his path.
After his father brought the family to Sun Valley in 1966 for a very special family Christmas ski vacation, Bald Mountain, the valley and many friends living here roused his passions, in 1969 Walker moved to Sun Valley and made it his primary home. His proficiency as a skier and snowboarder earned him the name “Silver Streak,” true poetry in motion!
Walker, a free spirited, self-made man, loved life more than life itself. His positive attitude, contagious enthusiasm and witty sense of humor encouraged the best conversations. Walker regaled all with tales of his adventures from around the globe, great stories of true-life experiences of travel, friendships and places.
Those in his inner circle had difficulty keeping up with his endless building projects: from a custom log home in Ketchum to his beloved Casa Mirador and Casa Bella in Los Cabos. He could put a week of living into a day. Amazing God-given energy…so inspiring. An avid reader, and knowledgeable on so many topics, his greatest interests were health and nutrition. Recently, his lifelong friend Jere said, “We lost a great human being and a great friend. Walker remained strong and positive to the very end. He was a very brave man. He helped many people in the course of his life and always wanted others to succeed. We were lucky to know him and have him in our life. We will never forget him.”
He was preceded in death by his father James Monroe, mother Ester Sommerfield, sister Daphne Throne, brothers Mitchell, Marshall and Matthew Monroe.
Walker survived by his loving wife Basha, sisters Reine Cooper and Marcara Brachmann, brothers Nicholas (wife Sara) and James Monroe. Step daughter Annette Berry (husband Kevin Berry). Stepsons Mitchell Farner (wife Shannon), Matthew Farner (wife Jamie). Eleven grandchildren. Mother-in-law Phyllis Nessman (partner Bob Wallace), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Hill and Cindy Moore, Kirk and Janet Patton, John and Sally Nessman. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and endless friends around the globe.
And of course, his 24-7 dog companions Maxi Jewel and Bellabu.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of the Wood River Valley, P. O. Box 4320, Ketchum, ID 83340.
Lift up your hearts and share with me; God wanted me now, he set me free.
Vaya con Dios, Walker.
