The snow gods are finally appeased as Virginia “Ginny” Reed joined them on the endless run at 92 years old on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ginny is left by her son, Christopher Martin; grandchildren, Jeremy, Blake, Abel, and Jazmine; and great grandchildren.
As a young girl, she grew up around Hollywood and had many opportunities due to this, including ice skating with Sonja Henie, and was named California Ski Queen in 1950. She taught skiing for over 20 years and raced for even more, accumulating many trophies and championship titles ranging from Sweden to Canada.
Ginny was an extremely active woman, not only skiing until the ripe age of 88, and ice skating, but also playing tennis and golf. She loved to dance and attended every Sun Valley Jazz Festival she could. Ginny was a member of the Heritage Court, as she exemplified the spirit of our valley—full of life, athletic prowess and spitfire. Beyond this, she was an avid animal lover, owning many dogs, horses, cats, sheep, and resident skunks (the only woman who could give a full-grown skunk a drink of wine) cherishing the opportunities to walk her ranch with them, even at the age of 89. Ginny would not miss the opportunity for a party with beloved friends, or an evening in with a glass of wine and a good book.
Her memorial will be held in January during the Masters Ski Race. Ginny was a woman to be reckoned with who will be missed by many who knew her and were influenced by her. She will be greatly missed by all.
