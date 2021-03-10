Virginia (Ginny) Alice Quillin went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her home on Feb. 25, 2021.
Ginny was born in Upland, Calif., to Clarence and Doris Lindsey on May 21, 1946. She was the middle child of three girls. Ginny grew up in Montclair, Calif., where she attended and graduated from Montclair High School. She was introduced to the love of her life, Floyd Quillin, in Ontario, Calif., in 1962. They later moved to Hesperia, Calif., where they raised their three sons. Ginny and Floyd were proud owners of a successful pizza restaurant. Then they made their way to Henderson, Nev., where Ginny retired at Life Church working as a secretary. After retirement they made their way to Carey, Idaho, to be around some of their grandchildren.
Ginny loved baking with her grandchildren, making her very own special barbecue sauce, nature, gardening and wildlife. She was a very strong, faithful woman of the Lord. Ginny was an amazing part of Life Church in Hailey, Idaho. She loved volunteering at the food bank in Carey. Ginny touched every person that she met with the love of her heart and the love of the Lord.
A celebration of life will be held at the Life Church in Hailey, Idaho, on Friday, March 12, at 3 p.m.
