Virginia “Gin” Van Doren died peacefully at home at the age of 87.
She was born in San Francisco, California, on Aug. 11, 1934. At the age of 10 her family relocated to Klamath Falls, Oregon. She moved back to the Bay Area and enjoyed her career as a medical lab technician as well as skiing in Tahoe with her friends.
Gin arrived in Ketchum in the mid-70s. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed all the outdoor wonders Ketchum offered. She was a 43-plus year book club member and always had a book going in addition to playing lots of cards and bridge. She was an exceptional baker and famous for making the cobblers at The Warm Springs Ranch restaurant where she wore several hats over many years working there. Her hospitality talents led to the creation of The River Street Inn, where she was a very successful and gracious host welcoming guests for 12 years. She hosted many authors in the early days of the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference and also volunteered for the event for several years.
Gin then devoted herself as a caregiver to her very close friend, Kathe Collier, as well as becoming “Grandma” to Brisa and Kane Ayub. She moved to Arizona and settled down in the active retirement community of Saddlebrook and discovered her new passion: pickleball! After 11 years she moved back to Ketchum after the birth of Brisa and Gordy Reid’s twins: Billie and Mason. She cherished the “babies.” They created enormous joy and happiness for Gin to the very end of her life.
She was always supporting others, smiling all the time, eternally optimistic, and constantly hosting dinner parties and holiday celebrations. Her family of friends was extensive. We all enjoyed the journey with Gin. She leaves behind her nephews and niece who are the children of her deceased sister, Carol: Craig, Teresa, Mark and Kent Lewis, as well as their children. She loved them all deeply.
We are blessed to have The Senior Connection and The Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley in our community; they are exceptional. Please consider a donation to them in memory of Gin.
Commented