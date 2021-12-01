On a crisp, sun-shiny, winter day in early December, 1934, a young mother walked herself to the hospital in Brooklyn, New York to give birth to her fifth child, a son named Vincent. The boy spent summer days playing sports and visiting Brooklyn Dodger games. Before school each day, he would be the first one on the basketball court at the parish school. As a son of Irish immigrant parents, his childhood in Brooklyn during the Depression, grounded him in hard work, family, and faith.
Vincent James McGuinness, son of Michael and Agnes, was the youngest of five and little brother to Michael, Alice, Edward and Hugh. Following graduation from Brooklyn Preparatory Academy in 1952, Vince entered Brooklyn College. In a hurry, impatient to learn, and always looking to move ahead, Vince worked as a fashion model and as a runner on the New York Stock Exchange. Halfway through college, Vince found the Marine Corps Platoon Leadership Candidate program (PLC), which funded his remaining education.
Commissioned as an officer and a gentleman, Vince transferred to Southern California with the Marine Corps in 1958. One late-winter afternoon in ‘59, during a visit to the Sandpiper Lounge in Laguna Beach, Vince (a true romantic) first spotted Joy and she became the love of his life. Less than a year later, Vince and Joy married on Feb. 6, 1960, at St. Benedict Catholic Church and settled in Orange County. They were blessed with four children: Kelly, Vince, Kara, and Kim.
Still moving fast, but not in a hurry, Vince jump started his professional career at Dean Witter and found his calling in the investment management industry. Before age 35 he became National Sales Manager for Shareholders Capital. A man of action and endless energy, Vince was recognized for his character, integrity, and timeless sense of style. With a wink and smile, Vince began his entrepreneurial endeavors. The ingenuity and creativity that followed led to the creation of McGuinness & Associates/Endeavor Group, a national business that successfully grew for a quarter of a century.
Vince loved to share travel adventures with family, friends and business colleagues. The McGuinness clan found themselves skiing, hiking, boating and traveling to beautiful locales, including the family favorite, Sun Valley. Vince enjoyed dinners at special restaurants, romantic getaways, fun family adventures including four spirited “outlaws” and 14 grandchildren, as well as hosting elaborate overseas business trips for hundreds.
Approaching age 87 and almost 62 years of marriage, Vince surrendered to our Lord on Nov. 25, 2021 with his megawatt smile and Joy at his side, survived and comforted by Joy, Kelly (Ron Lloyd), Vince (Kristen), Kara (Adam Rhodes), Kim (Drew Gordon), their 14 grandchildren--Whitney (Nikolas Minoglou), Hayden (Doree), Bryson (Zoe) and Riley Lloyd; Nick, Kennedy, Joe, and Will McGuinness; Quincy (Tony Dashevsky), Jasper, and Sawyer Rhodes; Dawson, Chloe, and MacKenzie Gordon; and three (soon to be four) great grandchildren--Koda and Aliza Dashevsky, Rose Lloyd and baby Minoglou. We are all tremendously grateful for the many gifts with which he blessed us: his love, faith, loyalty, kindness, charm, and generosity.
Vince’s life and memories will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Verbum Dei High School Scholarship Fund in Memory of Vince McGuinness, www.verbumdei.us.
Commented