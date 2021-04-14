Victoria Jean Wieand, 71, of Hailey, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St Luke’s Magic Valley hospital.
She was one of three children born to Eugenie B. and William H. Osborn of Mansfield, Ohio.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 36 years, David M. Wieand, and a younger sister, Amy L. Connor, and a niece, Allison McKeever. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eugenie, and a sister, Ann Gibbs.
Vicki was a past employee at Sun Valley Co.; many remember her at the Sun Valley Drug Store and the Sinclair station.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed her family pets and being out of doors.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer at her favorite campground. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Wood River Valley, Box 2540, Ketchum, ID 83340 or the Senior Connection, Box 28, Hailey, ID 83333.
Friends are invited to share a memory or photo at woodriverchapel.com.
Commented