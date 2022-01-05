Surrounded by her loving family, Vicki Sue Barker passed away to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2021, in Hailey, Idaho. Vicki was a beautiful soul that had an unwavering faith in her heavenly father, cherished all animals and, above all, adored her granddaughters.
Vicki was born on Feb. 21, 1959, in Solano, California, and grew up in Anchorage, Alaska. In 1978, her son Bryson was born and she raised him near family in Florida. She met her soulmate, Curtis Barker in Eugene, Oregon, and they were married in the spring of 1995. After spending some time back in Florida, Curt and Vicki landed in Bellevue, Idaho, the place she has called home for the last 25 years.
Vicki was a doting grandmother to her Sugar Pop Girls, Aspen and Torah. She and Curt loved camping and four-wheeling with the girls and teaching them how to play blackjack. She enjoyed traveling to Eugene for visits. She truly cherished them as gifts from above.
Vicki was a scary movie buff and enjoyed baking. She would combine the two while spending time with her niece, Ashley. Her nephew, Devin, nicknamed her "Aunt B" and that was a name she went by while running her daycare. She often sent text messages to friends and loved ones to check in with them and remind them of her love. It was common to receive a fun trinket and a famous hug from Vicki after every visit. Each conversation ended with “I love you more … I’m older!”
To bring snow to the valley, she would complete her "pray for snow" dance every winter. Her positivity and optimistic outlook on life was infectious. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
Vicki is survived by her son Bryson (Jaimelyn) Womack and her granddaughters, Aspen and Torah of Eugene, Oregon; her mother, Bernadette Bowen, and sister, Debbie, of Sebastian, Florida; Debbie’s family, Cassie and Christopher; her sister Diane’s family, Jannell and Melissa; her mother-in-law, Faye Barker of Bellevue, Idaho; sister-in-law, Crystal (Dirk) Helder of Boise, Idaho and their family, Kaden, Desy and Kaitlyn; sister-in-law, Cindy (Dan) Karst of Bellevue, Idaho, and their family, Devin, Ashley, Keifer and Klayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Barker; father, John Bowen; sister, Diane Bethune, and brother, Ron Groves.
