Vernon Russell Judd passed away unexpectedly in Laughlin, Nevada, on July 29, 2021, at the age of 53.
He was born at the Navajo Medical Center in Tuba City, Arizona, on Nov. 26, 1967. Vernon was the third child born to James R. Judd and Betty J. (Molton) Judd. Both Jimmy and Betty preceded him in death.
His adventurous childhood was spent running wild on the banks of the Salmon River, Squaw Creek and East Fork of the Salmon in Clayton, Idaho. Vernon went to school in Clayton and graduated from Challis High School in 1987, where he enjoyed his time on the Challis Wrestling Team. He then joined the U.S. Army in 1987 and was stationed first at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri—or “Fort Lost in the Woods,” as Vern called it—and then at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska.
After the Army, Vernon lived in Hailey, Idaho, where he worked as a chef at the Alpine Café and met and married the love of his life, Leiza Tobin, in Sept. 1993, at the Hailey Hotel. The couple moved to Moses Lake, Washington, where Vernon completed his drafting degree. Vernon spent the rest of his years in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Arizona (mostly visiting family) and Nevada. He loved traveling and made many friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his brother, Jim Judd; sisters, Michelle Judd and Dorothy Judd; nephews, Colton Jones and KC Judd; nieces, Shyla Jones and Allison Jones; and a great nephew, Kyran Judd. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Blake Judd.
Vernon loved his family and friends with a kind heart of gold, always eager to help anyone in need. He loved to laugh, tell jokes and never took anything seriously.
Please join us for a celebration of the life and times of Vernon Judd at the Clayton Community Center in Clayton, Idaho, on August 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Condolences and photos for Vernon’s family can be shared at Wood River Chapel: www.woodriverchapel.com.
Vernon’s family wishes to extend sincerest thanks to all the helpers along the way.
