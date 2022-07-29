Urania Perakos

Urania "Uky" (Kikis) Perakos, 101, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away July 18, 2022, at her home. Uky was born in Youngstown, Ohio, Dec. 15, 1920, to Areti (nee Polychron) and Thomas Kikis. She was raised in a very close knit Greek-American family with strong ties to the Greek Orthodox Church. She spent most of her childhood in New Rochelle, New York, where she graduated from the New Rochelle High School. Following this, Uky attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She went on to work at Terrytoons Inc. as an account executive.
In 1946, Uky married Capt. Steven E. Perakos of the U.S. Marine Corps. The couple resided in Boston, Massachusetts, briefly before making their home in New Britain, Connecticut. Mrs. Perakos devoted much of her young adult life to raising her children, Peter and Thomas, and serving her New Britain church community, as well as other New Britain community organizations. At the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church there, Uky was the first woman to be elected to the church's Parish Council. Additionally, she taught Sunday school, was the first president of the Philoptochos Society and served as president of the Daughters of Penelope, a society of Greek-American women.
In the greater New Britain community, Uky served as president of the New Britain General Hospital Auxiliary and was on the New Britain General Hospital Board of Directors for many years. Her community involvement also extended to the Lawyers' Auxiliary of which she served as president and a general member.
In 1979, Mrs. Perakos became a part-time resident of Florida until moving to Florida permanently in 2015. Always active and generous with her time, Uky served on the Board of Directors of the Bethesda Memorial Hospital in Boynton Beach. She was a devout and valued member of the Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Boca Raton, Florida. She was very active in the Philoptochos Society of the church community as well. She became a member and resident of the Quail Ridge Country Club, a community which she loved. An avid golfer, tennis player and exceptional bridge player, Uky made friends easily. Noteworthy were her energy, phenomenal cooking and her keen intellect and unconditional love of her family until the very end of her life. She will be missed and will be remembered by all who loved her for her generosity, beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.
Mrs. Perakos is predeceased by her beloved husband, attorney Steven Perakos; her sister, Helen Chaltas; her bother, Peter Kikis; and her sister-in-law, Helen Kalevas Kikis. She is survived by her children, Peter George and Thomas Steven; her daughter-in-law, Deborah; her grandchildren, Nicole Ann and Steven Peter; her great-grandchildren, Cleo and Henry; her nephew, Thomas Peter, and his children; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Perakos; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services were held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 337 East 74th St., New York on July 23 at 9:30 a.m. She was laid to rest in Millbrook, New York, in the Kikis family plot with her beloved husband. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., New Britain, CT, 06052, or St. Marks Greek Orthodox Church 2100 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, Connecticut, is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
