Tye K. Alvey, 28, of Fairfield, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Fairfield, Idaho. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, at 1p.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
