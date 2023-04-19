“Trudy” Gertrude Maureen Lacoste was born February 7, 1944, in Warren, Ohio.
In her early years, she moved between California and Pennsylvania, graduating from Sierra High School in 1961.
She married David Lacoste in 1970 and moved to Riverside, California. They had three children: Sandy, David and Teresa.
After her divorce in 1982, she moved to Placerville, California, where she started managing apartments. Moving to Hailey, Idaho, in 1991, she managed apartments until her retirement in 2018. In the years at the apartments, she gained children, grandchildren and friends, and soon including a great grandchild in June.
Trudy helped in the St. Charles Catholic Church for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Gertrude Ganzer; a brother, Stanley, Jr.; and a sister, Eileen.
Surviving family includes her sister Kathy and brother Mike; children Sandy, David and Teresa; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Trudy will be remembered as a mother and grandmother and a very special friend to many.
Services will include a vigil at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the St. Charles Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Hailey Cemetery.
Memories and photos may be shared on Trudy's Tribute Page at www.woodriverchapel.com.
