Timothy Joe Young "Choch" passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center on May 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Tim was born on July 25, 1958, to Charles and Anita Young in Hailey, Idaho. From a young age Tim was an exceptional athlete, starting with T-ball and on to basketball, track and a star quarterback for the Wood River High School, graduating in 1976.
He spent his lifetime in the Wood River Valley where he learned the trade of carpentry. He worked on building beautiful homes, including the Seattle Ridge Lodge on Baldy. Tim married Candy Ivie in 1989, and they added to this union two beautiful children, Logan Lynn and Lucas Lane. They later divorced.
In 2013, he was given his greatest title of "Papa" to Zoey Lynn and Kameron Charles in 2016.
Tim was an outdoors man of all sorts. Hunting, fishing and horseback riding were some of the things he enjoyed, along with time spent with his friends and family, who he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his daughter, Logan (Blake); grandchildren, Zoey and Kameron; his son, Luke; sister, Kelli (Jose); nephews, Aaron and Adam; his Tia Judy (Keith) Myers and Tio Mitch (Gaea) Lete; along with many cousins; and a special friend, Jeanette McIlhenny.
A viewing and rosary will be held at St. Charles in Hailey at 7 p.m. June 2. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday June 3 at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley.
