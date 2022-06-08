Timothy Cady

Timothy Ray Cady, born Feb. 1, 1942, passed away from pneumonia May 29, 2022, with family members by his side.
Tim was born in Boise, Idaho, to Elizabeth E. and Marion E. Cady. His family moved to Bend, Oregon, when Tim was one month old. Tim graduated from Bend High School and attended Oregon State University for two years. In high school, Tim worked for a Bend clothier, sewing customized Levis. He then worked with his father at the Bend Iron Works.
After serving as a corporal in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1967, he was employed by the Bend gas company. During the winters he held jobs at Government Camp and Mt. Bachelor ski areas doing maintenance and was on the ski patrol. Tim also worked at Skjersaa’s Ski Shop. During the summer months, Tim began his career in construction, and, over the years, he was employed in nearly all aspects of the trade. In the 1970s, Tim joined Brent VanKuelin and Mick (Big Boy) McCluskey to start CSC (Child Support Construction). Given Tim and Brent were more on the smaller side of Mick, Mick liked to refer to their company as “Big Boy and His Pair of Shorts.” In 1979, Tim partnered with his old pal Dave Rixe to start Tri-Mountain Concrete Construction. Then, in 1981, when construction was slow in Bend, he moved to Ketchum, Idaho, where he started at Boender Construction, then on to Cash Industries and later went to Grabher Construction. When building was slow at Grabher, he helped Casey Benson, a longtime good friend, build his two houses. Tim also did work for Sturges Production and a few other local contractors.
Tim married four times. He has a daughter, Diane, whom he loves dearly, from his second marriage, and two wonderful grandchildren, Ben and Maggie.
When asked what his greatest satisfaction in life was, he replied, “Marrying Sandy.” Tim was always willing to help his friends and family with projects. Tim endured a serious illness three years ago, which caused a number of physical limitations. He fought very hard to get back to where he was before that illness.
In the last 14 years, Tim grew to know and love his cousin Marilew’s son Derek, who lives in Boise with his wife Ellen and their kids Eli, Mollie and Evan. Tim thought of Derek and Ellen as nephew and niece. He was Uncle Tim to the kids (or the Idaho grandpa).
Tim loved the outdoors, hiking with Sandy and the dogs, traveling, swimming, water skiing, biking, fishing and skiing.
Tim is survived by his wife, Sandy, plus his daughter, Diane Cady and her husband, Sam Heiney, and their children. Other family members are noted in the obituary on the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel website. He will be missed by all, including countless friends here and there.
Tim’s ashes will be scattered in some of his favorite locations, including at the home he built in Hailey, Idaho, his favorite camp sites, Mt. Bachelor, and the Oregon coast.
A celebration of life for Tim is planned for the summer of 2022 in Hailey and in Bend, Oregon. Please see Whitereynoldschapel.com for details.
