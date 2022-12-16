Thomas (Tom) Harvey passed away peacefully on his 75th birthday, Nov. 28, 2022. Tom is survived by Florence, his wife of 52 years; sons, Tom and Louis; siblings, Edna and Bob; and grandkids, Piper, Thomas and Avery; who affectionately called him Poppy. His full obituary can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2tbrj72x.
