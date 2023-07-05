Thomas Rex Lovell “TRex” was born on Jan. 2, 1937, to Kathryn and Rex Lovell in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of three siblings and the only son of Rex and Kathryn. He grew up playing in the farmlands of Wisconsin and helped run his family’s business in the city of Oak Park, Illinois, where his parents owned and operated their own neighborhood market. Daisy Dairy was a place where patrons could go and pick up odds and ends for home, and also enjoy a full service soda fountain. It was during these years that Tom’s passion for business was sparked.
Tom enlisted in the Army and served his country for two years, staying stateside during his duty, then set off to Colorado where he attended college at Colorado State University. It wasn’t his ideal fit, so back to Illinois he drove in his VW bug, with his trusting dog, Gretta, and a determination to succeed. He enrolled at Aurora University where he completed his bachelor's in Business.
It was in the fall of 1969 that Tom was introduced to the love of his life. The only woman to have stolen his heart, Kathleen Rose McGraw. Not soon after their whirlwind romance came a marriage and three loving children. Tom worked as a salesman for Riser Brothers in the Chicagoland area and was making a great living; however, Kathy became homesick for the West.
It was the love of the West that pulled Kathy, Tom and their three oldest kids back to Kathy’s hometown of Hailey. Five years later, their fourth child was welcomed into the world. Tom experienced what life in the West was all about; small town love, horses, cowboy hats and mountains. He served in the Sheriff’s Posse from 1978-1979.
He soon after started his own company, “The Candy Man.” He serviced businesses from Twin Falls to Stanley, gaining a following that people still talk about to this day. He was known as being a kind, jovial man, and always had a story to tell. He loved his wife and was always proud of his kids, talking them up when he had a chance.
He lived out his years, with the aid of his son, Paul, in the home he purchased with Kathy in 1975. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Kathryn Lovell; his wife, Kathleen Rose Lovell; and his youngest son, Andrew Phillip Lovell. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Scott (Jenny) Lovell, and his kids Garrett and Madison; Paul Brian (Heather) Lovell; his daughter, Jennifer Ann (Lovell) Henderson, and her kids Laney and Cohen; daughter-in-law, Joyia Patrick (Lovell), and her kids Jayden and Jayleen.
He had a winning smile and a heart of gold. He will be missed by many.
There will be a celebration of life held July 8 from 5-7 p.m. at The Mint. Appetizers will be provided.
