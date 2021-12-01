Thomas Klein, 81, passed away at a local care facility on Nov. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home in Meridian.
Current E-Edition
Online Poll
This holiday season, I plan to…
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- With new leader, Sun Valley Resort aims to nurture the ‘magic’
- On Baldy, the ‘sun’ also rises
- Ketchum residents challenge Bluebird Village approval
- Sun Valley Resort delays Dollar Mountain opening
- Cutting mountains down to molehills: Kim Schneider reflects on his career
- Hailey man arrested on felony attempted strangulation
- Hailey Council OKs uncovered parking at Blaine Manor
- Finding your edge: A beginner's guide to skiing Sun Valley
- Can the valley handle a population surge?
- At the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Ethan Davis keeps an eye on the slopes
Commented