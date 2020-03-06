Thomas Bezdeka passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, with his wife, Carol, at his side. He was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Los Angeles when it was a small town. He is survived by sons Ken Bezdeka of Shoshone and Stephen Bezdeka of Hailey. He will be remembered for his zest for life. More information will be in next week’s paper.
