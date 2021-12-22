Terry M. Allen, 74 of Bellevue, Idaho, died Dec. 17, 2021, at The Cove of Cascadia in Bellevue.
Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo, at www.woodriverchapel.com.
Updated: December 22, 2021 @ 8:42 am
