Terese Ann Johnson died at home in Hailey, Idaho on June 30. She stood strong against cancer for more than a decade, all the while tenaciously living life on her terms.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1955 to Winifred and Donald Johnson, Tere was the fourth of six children. Tere was known for her many friendships, starting at Saint Christopher Elementary Grade School; Rocky River High School; and The University of Wisconsin (Madison). After graduation, she had a successful career in downtown Cleveland.
After visiting friends in the Wood River Valley, she fell in love with the area and in 1994 moved to Hailey. She held several positions in the area before settling in as office manager at Sawtooth Plumbing, where she worked with her husband, Ted, the company’s founder.
Tere was known for her many pursuits, including hiking with friends, biking with her club, swimming in mountain lakes and rivers and searching out hot springs for the perfect soak. An avid artist, she worked in watercolors and pastels. She had an eye for beauty and shared her talents and creations with all. She crewed on a rowing team on the Cuyahoga River, sailed the Caribbean, motorcycled the Alps, enjoyed aperitifs in the shadows of the Spanish Steps and visited New York City as often as possible. She often piloted the Green Bean, her immaculately restored VW van, as she and Ted explored the Northwest. She reveled in the discovery of an idyllic and yet-undiscovered campsite: the closer to a creek and the farther from other people, the better. She relished hosting parties and sipping a perfect Manhattan from her great aunt Agnes’ century-old cocktail glass. And, of course, she doted endlessly on Ginger (aka “The Ginge”), her faithful canine companion.
Tere is survived by her husband, Ted Higginbotham; her mother, Winifred; her siblings Chris, Greg, Pam, Mark and Phil; her cherished nieces and nephews Justin, Sara, Michelle, Cameron, Veronica, Margot and Tim; and her great nephews Wyatt and Quinn.
Her family would like to thank all the dedicated health care professionals that worked with her over the years. In lieu of flowers please donate to a favorite charitable organization. Service will be on July 10, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Hailey Cemetery.
