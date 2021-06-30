ho, has gone to be with Jesus on April 28, 2021, in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., after a short battle with colon cancer. She passed in a hospice home overlooking the ocean surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born on January 21 in Mount Ayr, Iowa, the daughter of late Ruth Van Sandt and James Krisinger. She is survived by one sister, Debi Gonzales (Krisinger), age 70, her two children, Brandon Hill, age 55, Kymberlee Stanley-Hill, age 54, and her granddaughter, Evangelina Stanley, age 12, who all reside in southern California. Teena is also survived by her partner of over thirty years, Ronald Brans, with whom she shared dogs, cats, horses and a home in Hailey, Idaho.
Teena was raised on a farm in Mount Ayr, Iowa, and was a lover of animals and simple living. She grew up showing 4H sheep at the county fair, dancing in ballet recitals, playing the clarinet, and twirling the baton as the majorette in the marching band. She moved from Mount Ayr to Los Angeles, Calif., during her senior year of high school and graduated in 1962 from University High School. Teena retired from the loan business in her 50s and moved to Hailey, Idaho, in 1997 with her partner, Ronald Brans. There, she enjoyed watching birds and elk in her yard and volunteering at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley and the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Teena enjoyed gardening, learning about people, classic cars, horses, cats, and wirehaired pointing griffon show dogs, which she loved dearly. Her beloved dog, Duchess, won Best in Breed at the Westminster Dog Show, among other dog show championships.
Teena suffered for many years with multiple sclerosis, but was always gracious and never complained. She asked and remembered special things about each person she met, cared for her family, friends and animals, and smiled with simple joy and kindness.
A celebration of life ceremony to honor Teena’s life and scatter her ashes will to be held at sea in Newport Beach on July 18, 2021, and at the Wood River near her home in Hailey, Idaho.
For more information, please see her story at: www.caringbridge.org/visit/teenahill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
