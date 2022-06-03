Ted Dalzell

Theodore (Ted, Papa) Paul Dalzell II, 87, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, with family by his side.
Born on March 4, 1935, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, he was the son of the late Donald Paul Dalzell and Bernice Adeline Dalzell (Mercer). Ted was predeceased by his brother, James Mercer Dalzell. Ted grew up in Santa Barbara but also spent much of his youth at the family’s ranch, Rancho Oso, in the Santa Ynez Valley. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, Ted went on to the University of Colorado at Boulder and then graduated from Menlo College in Atherton, California. After college, Ted joined the U.S. Navy and spent some of the best years of his life as an officer in Naples, Italy.
After the Navy, Ted returned to Santa Barbara where he joined the family business, the Puritan Ice Company, which was co-founded by his grandfather, Paul. In the years that followed the business expanded into large equipment leasing and then took over the Pepsi Cola Bottling franchise in Ventura. It was during this time that Ted met and married the love of his life, Sue. They shared a joyful long life together and raised a wonderful family. And while Santa Barbara was always home-base, they spent much of their later years in Sun Valley, Idaho. In his younger years, Ted developed a passion for golf and later went on to win the club championship three times at La Cumbre Country Club. Ted also loved horses and the cowboy lifestyle and showed Arabian horses for several years. As a third generation member of Los Rancheros Vistadores, he participated in their annual week-long ride through the Santa Ynez mountains. Ted also had a passion for hunting and adventure, which took him to far flung locales around the world, including Alaska, Canada, the Rockies and Africa. Along the way, he passed along this passion for the outdoors to his son, Paul, and grandsons, Hunter and Jack. Ted always said that his favorite times were when his family was all together. Ted and Sue also had many great long lasting friendships and enjoyed hosting friends at their home, whether it was a Christmas party for friends' families, barbecues around the pool, or his 60th birthday party weekend in Idaho. He may have been a little quiet and reserved, but Ted had a heart of gold and was generous to a fault. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ted is survived by his wife, Sue; two children, Paul Dalzell and Candice Hartmann; their spouses, Ashley and Michael; and four grandchildren, Hunter Hartmann, Jack Hartmann, Kaelin Dalzell and Chloe Dalzell. A private family graveside service will be held in early June. In lieu of flowers, please visit the memorial website (www.mykeeper.com/profile/TedDalzell/), where you can share condolences and memories, as well as make donations to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the Alzheimer's Foundation.
