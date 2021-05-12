Tammie Jean Nelson of Hailey, Idaho, passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was 67.
Tammie was born on Sept. 30, 1953, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Tammie was a lifelong resident of the Wood River Valley, where she graduated from Wood River High in 1972. She married Kimberly Crofts on July 28, 1973, and had two sons: Tyler and Ryan. They later divorced.
On Aug. 15, 1987, Tammie married Harold Nelson of Hailey, Idaho. Adding to Tammie’s two sons were Harold’s children, Brian and Stephanie Nelson.
Tammie worked for various retail stores throughout the valley. She finally retired from Hailey Paint after working there for 14 years.
Tammie loved her grandchildren, loved her pets and loved visiting with her mom, dad and sister.
Tammie was preceded in death by her younger brother, Kirk Smith, of Ketchum, Idaho.
Tammie is survived and will be remembered by her husband of 34 years, Harold Nelson of Hailey, Idaho; parents, Keith and Marlene Smith, of Twin Falls, Idaho; sister, Roxanne Anderson of Jerome, Idaho; children, Tyler (Kodi) Crofts of Middleton, Idaho, Ryan Crofts of Hailey, Idaho, Brian (Julie) Nelson of Hailey, Idaho, and Stephanie (James) Ossman of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Cooper, Isaac and Oakley Crofts, Aria Crofts, Kyle and Blake Nelson, and Quintin and Haley Ossman; nieces, Amber Anderson (Bailey) and Ashley Ivie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike (Dianne) Nelson, David (Christine) Nelson, Rosalie (Richard) Little, Paul (Leslie) Nelson, Marcia (Fred) Anderson, Janice (Jerry) Cenarrusa, Elena Miller and Bunny Nelson.
