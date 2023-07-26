Sylvia Ardisson Bunshoft was born on Sept. 12, 1932, and died on July 11, 2023, at the age of 90. Her early life was on a farm in western Pennsylvania in a family whose roots were in the Piedmonte region of Italy. She was predeceased by her parents, Adam Ardisson and Lena Farinetti Ardisson; and her brother, William Ardisson.
Sylvia was baptized Catholic, raised Presbyterian and later felt she was a humanist. She attended West Virginia University and later a teacher’s college where she obtained her teacher’s credential. She taught elementary school children in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania; U.S. Army dependent children in Heidelberg, Germany; and, after a move to San Francisco, elementary school children in Oakland. She served on the team at U.C. Berkeley that developed the Science Curriculum Improvement Study, which became the standard science curriculum for elementary school students in California.
Sylvia met Barry Bunshoft soon after she arrived in San Francisco in 1962, and they were married in 1966 in Brookline, Massachusetts. They had enjoyable winters skiing at Squaw Valley and hiking in the High Sierra in the summer. They lived first on the Filbert Steps on Telegraph Hill, then in the Berkeley hills for a few years before moving to their long-time family home in Presidio Heights. Son Adam was born in 1970, and daughter Jennifer was born in 1971. Adam attended Town School and Marin Country Day School, Webb School in Claremont and U.C. Berkeley. Jennifer attended K. D. Burke School, University High School, Middlebury College and Hastings College of the Law.
As a family, they traveled extensively in Europe: London, where Barry’s law firm had an office and a flat; all over France, from the Normandy coast to Paris to ski resorts at Val d’Isere and Courchevel; Rome, where they had good friends; and Puglia at the heel of Italy, where they had more good friends.
Sylvia was involved with her community. She spent many years on the board and sometimes as president of the Presidio Heights Association of Neighbors. Her most successful accomplishment was leadership in blocking UCSF from expanding dramatically in Laurel Village, where it did not belong. She encouraged the chancellor of UCSF to develop in a more suitable place, which was a catalyst for UCSF to pursue expansion at Mission Bay. She became involved in politics when Barry’s close friend, Michael Dukakis, ran for president. She hosted numerous fundraisers for candidates for office, from school board to president of the United States at her home in Presidio Heights, including Senator Ted Kennedy who graciously invited her to events at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port and the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.
Most of all, Sylvia was devoted to family and friends. She was a legendary Italian cook, entertained beautifully and made people comfortable being in her home. She was an accomplished gardener and flower arranger. In later years, Sylvia and Barry moved to Sun Valley. Sylvia continued her love of skiing until a skier collided with her and fractured her hip. Sylvia developed heart disease, which was treated first by replacing her aortic valve and later by an experimental procedure replacing her mitral valve. Sadly, the effects of heart disease diminished the quality of her life in later years. Shortly before her death caused by heart failure, her cardiologist told her she was the oldest person in the world who had survived this experimental procedure.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Barry Bunshoft; her son, Adam Bunshoft (Kathleen Waters); her daughter, Jennifer Bunshoft (Ruggero Pergher); granddaughters, Mary Bunshoft, Elizabeth Bunshoft and Isabel Pergher; and niece, Susan Ardisson (Joseph Decker). There will be memorial gatherings for Sylvia on Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at 5 Willow Road, Sun Valley and on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at St. Francis Yacht Club, San Francisco. The family requests that any donations in memory of Sylvia be made to St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, P.O. Box 7005, Ketchum, ID 83340.
