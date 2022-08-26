Suzanne Olivia Shafer Rowland passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She gracefully went on to her next adventure and wants to be remembered as “Mrs. Sue I Love You.” There will be a celebration of Sue’s life later this fall. We invite family and friends to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.
