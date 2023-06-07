On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, Susan Rebecca Crowe passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72, surrounded by her beloved family and pets. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, who passed only five months prior. We know Gary missed her dearly and called her home on their 42nd wedding anniversary.
Susan Rebecca Sorensen was born on Sept. 18, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dick and Mary Sorensen, the third child and eldest daughter of four. Susan attended primary and high schools in Hamer and Roberts, Idaho, and graduated with honors from Jefferson High School in Terreton in 1968. Susan grew up in a rodeo and ranching family. Her paternal grandfather operated the Flying U Rodeo Company, which produced rodeos across the United States from Las Vegas to New York City. Susan’s father worked the family business as a rodeo pickup man and rancher until his retirement in 1974. Susan’s parents met in Las Vegas and after a two-week whirlwind romance, married in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and moved to the family ranch in Camas, Idaho, to raise children and black angus cattle. Susan was riding a horse, driving a tractor, punching cows, and hauling hay by the age of 8.
Never one to let any grass grow under her feet, Susan left Idaho for a new life in Las Vegas after high school. Through family connections in Las Vegas, she landed a job in human resources at the Landmark Hotel. As always, Susan proved herself capable and motivated and was recruited to follow her boss to the Desert Inn Hotel where she worked for many years in casino administration. She then returned to her human resources career and was promoted to the Director of Human Resources at Nevada Power Company until she stepped down to raise a family.
In 1975 Susan was set up on a blind date with a young, small-business owner named Gary Crowe. She found his hair too long, and she never did care for his hippie van, but he turned out to be an exceptional gentleman who looked pretty good in a pair of Wranglers. Gary fell in love with her tenacity, humor, and grit. “I found myself a cowgirl,” he bragged. Before long, they were hunting and fishing in the Nevada backcountry, playing in local softball leagues, and skiing the Mountain West. They worked hard, but they played harder. They were married on Feb. 27, 1981, at the Las Vegas Country Club.
In 1984, Susan passionately took up the role of mother. In August, her daughter, Drue, was born, followed by her son, Will, in 1988. Both Susan and Gary were highly engaged in their children’s lives. Susan generously volunteered her time to her children’s schools, sports teams, and passions. They prioritized family time as well as exposing the children to their passion for travel. They were both model parents.
Susan always found time for her own goals and passions. She was a fierce competitor and athlete, whether it be softball, golf, skiing, or tennis. There was nothing the boys could do that she couldn’t do, better. She was diligent with her health and fitness. Once even appearing on the local news for being an ultra-fit, power mom ahead of her time. She traveled to six continents and over 35 countries. She saw the Taj Mahal, witnessed the Great Migration in Kenya, gazed at Machu Picchu at sunrise, and watched the Northern Lights from an ice hotel in Sweden.
Her only passion that could match travel itself was her love of aviation. In the late 90s, she began taking flying lessons and qualified for her pilot’s license. She spent over 20 years flying her Cessna 210 across the American West. Her greatest joy in her later years of flying was donating her time to Angel Flight, a nonprofit organization of pilots who volunteer to fly patients to needed medical services and treatments.
After getting the children out of the house, Susan and Gary returned to Susan’s home state of Idaho to the mountain town of Sun Valley. They skied all winter and spent the summers golfing, hiking, and camping. She continued making lifelong friends, traveling the world and enjoying nature right up until she no longer could.
Susan was many things. Susan was sharp. She read, a lot, and never forgot anything. She never settled for letting something escape her understanding. She knew how to get things done swiftly and done right. She was the type of person that would eventually end up running anything you invited her to be involved with.
Susan was tough. Always cool under pressure, whether it be the car catching on fire in the middle of nowhere, or a complete mechanical failure of the landing gear on touchdown. Always immediately deferring to action in adversity. There was no wallowing in your sorrows in her house.
Most of all, Susan was loving. Relentlessly to family, but to strangers as well, always treating them as family all the same. “Like a mother” has been stated by many. She moved heaven and earth to make the many people she loved feel appreciated.
Susan also loved to have fun, and has insisted that we have some in her honor. If you are able, please join us for a Celebration of Life in the mountains near Sun Valley on Wednesday, July 19.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Drue Crowe Scherer (Jeremy), of Hailey; son, Will Crowe, of Sun Valley; sister, Mary Ann Sorensen Koester (Ken), of Las Vegas; brother, Rick Sorensen (Paula), of Roberts; and brother, Darrell Sorensen (Ruth), of Versailles, Ohio.
View event details, photos of Susan, and share with the family at susanrcrowe.com.
