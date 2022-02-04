Adored and admired by all who knew her, Susan R. Kopf, age 77, died at home on Jan. 29, 2022, after a valiant struggle with cancer.
Susie was born on August 14, 1944, in Camden, New Jersey, and raised in nearby Haddonfield. Upon graduation from Pine Manor Junior College in Massachusetts, she went to work as a legal secretary at the Philadelphia law firm of Drinker, Biddle and Reath. While at Drinker, Susie was introduced to Robert Y. Kopf, Jr., a student at Princeton University, by one of his roommates. After this blind date Susie and Bob were inseparable for the ensuing 57 years.
Preceded in death by her father, Thomas H. Rowland (who died heroically in World War II), and her mother, Virginia W. Sterner, Susie is survived by her devoted husband Bob and her three children, Robert Y. (Martina) Kopf III, Thomas R. (Celeste) Kopf and Margaret K. (Christopher) Standish. Additionally, Susie is survived by her four fabulous grandchildren, Robert Y. (Kirsten) Kopf IV, Jarrod F. Kopf, Maxime E. Kopf and Silas O. Kopf.
After spending three happy years in Nashville, Tennessee, while Bob was a student at Vanderbilt Law School, Susie moved to Sewickley, Pennsylvania, with Bob in 1969. Quickly becoming an integral part of the community, Susie soon was a part owner of the Porcupine Needlepoint Shop and served on the charitable boards of The Child Health Association of Sewickley, the Sewickley YMCA, and Sewickley Academy. An excellent athlete, she excelled in golf, tennis, paddle tennis and fly fishing. Susie saved her most beautiful dry fly casts for the wild rainbow trout in her beloved Big Wood River near her vacation home in central Idaho. The care of her many dogs and passions for cooking and gardening (and, at least sometimes, the Pittsburgh Penguins) were other components of Susie’s busy life.
The overarching characteristic consistently displayed by Susie was an unwavering selflessness. Undoubtedly, this explains her extraordinarily large and loyal circle of friends.
A memorial service for Susie will be held at Sewickley Presbyterian Church on February 11th at 11:00 am, to be followed by a reception at Allegheny Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, 25283 Cabot Road, Suite 101, Laguna Hills, California, 92653 or online at www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org.
Commented