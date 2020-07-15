Susan Joisse Coon, 59, was welcomed into The Father’s loving arms July 7, 2020.
Susan was born May 8, 1961, to William “Bill” Carlson and Nancy “Suzie” Carlson in Driggs, Idaho. She welcomed two younger brothers, William “Greg” and Patrick, a few years later. She attended elementary school in Boise until the first grade, when the family relocated to Arco, Idaho. Susan graduated from Butte County High School in 1979. After high school, she continued her education at the University of Idaho, where she pursued a degree in education. After receiving her teaching degree, she moved to American Falls and taught there for four years. During this time, she met the love of her life, George “Butch” Coon, and moved back to Arco to teach. They were married on June 18, 1988. They raised four sons together: Devin, Gerrett “Chance,” Colton and Dylan.
After teaching for nine years in Arco she took a new job in Carey, Idaho, as a second-grade teacher, where she spent the last 25 years of her career touching and changing children’s lives. Susan enjoyed spending time with family at the family ranch, reading, drinking tea and spending time with her grandchildren.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Bill; mother, Nancy; nephew, Gerrett; and niece, Andrea. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Butch Coon; two brothers, Greg (Milynda) and Patrick (Michelle); and sons, Devin (Ranae), Chance, Colton (Rachell) and Dylan. Along with those left missing her are her eight grandchildren, Makya, Merrick, Mayzie, Maya’Lynn, Matylda, Tinzley, Scotlynn and Scouten. Susan will be remembered as a loving wife, wonderful mother, fierce friend and faithful believer of Christ. She will be deeply missed.
Services were held Tuesday, July 14, at noon at the Carey High School. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service on Monday, July 13, from 7-9 p.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Anderson Family Funeral Home.
