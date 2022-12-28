Susan Douglas, 77, of Bellevue, Idaho, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Charles Catholic Church, Hailey. Friends may share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com.
