Steven Mount

Steven Warren Mount was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Boise, Idaho, and passed away on Jan. 15, 2022. A celebration of life will be held April 16, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Steck Park, Weiser, Idaho. Food will be provided, but feel free to bring a side.
Online Poll
Who will win the Super Bowl?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Community to remember longtime fire captain, ski patroller
- Missing Wood River fire captain found dead in Lincoln County
- Firefighters quash flames at Hailey UPS hub
- Ketchum ends COVID emergency, lifts mask mandate
- Erin Zell and Don Shepler are moving on from Galena Lodge
- Report: COVID-19 spreading at ‘alarming’ rate in region
- In Camas, Soldier Field Airport still in limbo
- Sun Valley, other ski resorts looking past dry January
- Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett won't seek re-election
- Sun Valley extends city mask mandate to March 3
Commented