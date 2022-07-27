Steven Michael Denekas, a resident of Hailey, Idaho, passed away on July 22, 2022, after a four-month battle with organ failure at the age of 37. He was known all over the Wood River Valley as a “gentle giant,” a big man with a big heart.
Steven was born in Freeport, Illinois, but moved to Belle Mead, New Jersey, as an infant where he grew up in a pleasant suburban setting, catching frogs in local streams and exploring for miles around on hikes that he called “missions.” Although he himself was taunted through much of his life because of reading difficulty, as early as 10 years old, he was protecting his other friends from bullies.
In 2013, he moved with his parents to Hailey where he took up cooking, working as a cook at Wise Guys, South Valley Pizza, the Ram Restaurant in Sun Valley and the Limelight Hotel. He collected an assortment of firearms and would often provide backup for his friend’s security service. Because of his burly frame and his reputation for rushing to help anyone in need, his neighbors all felt safer knowing he lived near them.
Steven Den, as he was known on Facebook, was an avid storyteller—a master of the tall tale. He could turn the most mundane daily event into an adventure story. He loved animals, especially the big, black Labrador retriever mixes who were his constant companions.
He is survived by his mother, Susan; his father, Walter; and his brother, David. No services are planned for this summer, but the family expects to hold a Celebration of Life early in the fall. In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family asks that you hug a loved one.
