Steven Houts passed away Saturday, April 10, in Sequim, Wash. He left the planet peacefully, in his sleep, of natural causes.
His unique paper art and the flowers he loved to grow, his beautiful singing voice and his gentle love of animals will always be present in the hearts of all who knew him.
He is survived by his 20-year marriage partner, Janet Houts; son, Jesse Ray Houts; parents Audrey and Richard Houts; sister, Claudia; brother, Gary; and grandsons, Logan Pilaro and Zeppelin Pilaro.
A celebration of his life will be held in late spring.
