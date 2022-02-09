Steven Frank Boettcher, a long time resident of Hailey, Idaho, passed away suddenly from suicide on Feb. 4, 2022, after suffering for many years from depression.
He was born March 9, 1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and was the youngest and first U.S.-born child of a proud German-American family. His parents, Hans Max Boettcher and Anna Ilse Boettcher and his sister, Margrit Boettcher, preceeded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Susy Boettcher; brother, Hans Boettcher, and wife, Gail (Wieser, Idaho); brother, Klaus Boettcher, and wife, Andrea Liss (Chicago, Illinois); brother-in-law, Greg Romack, and wife, Patti McGuire Romack (Anchorage, Alaska); sister-in-law, Roxanne Evans, and husband, Paul Evans (Salem, Oregon); and brother-in-law, Rick Romack, and wife, Suzi Romack (Stockton, California). He was a favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Steve graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1973 and attended Boise State University. He was a lifelong BSU football fan. He moved to Hailey, Idaho, in 1978 and married the love of his life, “my whole world,” Susy in 1980. They were married for 41 years. He worked at Chateau Drug for many years and then worked at Sun Valley Company. Most recently he worked for St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
Steve was an active member for many years of AA in the local community. He was known for his personal kindness, his gentle nature and his open and caring presence. He was always smiling and enjoyed sharing a good laugh. A great listener, he strove to put others first. He was known for his great hugs. He was a dedicated employee who always had great focus on the details and getting the job completed right. Steve loved being with Susy in their many world travels and was the best travel companion. He loved his springer spaniels, fly fishing, photography and BSU Football.
A celebration of life ceremony is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey, Idaho. The service will start at 6 p.m. Please share your comforting personal remembrances and stories at the ceremony, or you may do so online at Woodriverchapel.com. The family invites you to join them for light refreshments in the commons area following the ceremony.
Those wishing to memorialize Steve with a donation may do so at sunclub.org or NAMI. Thank you.
