Steven Arthur Tompkins, 77, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Steve was born Oct. 20, 1942, in North Hollywood, Calif. The family moved to Malibu, Calif., in 1949 when Steve was 7 years old and his younger brother, Bill, was 5. They lived right on the beach and spent their younger days getting into mischief and playing in the mighty Pacific Ocean.
Steve always had a love for the ocean—and then he met the mountains! In the early ’70s his brother, Bill, moved to Ketchum, Idaho, and Steve and his parents followed shortly.
Steve and Bill started working in construction for a living and quickly built many houses, including one for Steve, one for Bill and his new wife, and one for their parents. Steve, being the slightly eccentric man that he was, chose to live down a somewhat secluded road at the base of the Pioneer Mountains where he would spend the next 50 years hiking and exploring nature. He never had any children but he does have two adoring nieces (Jessica and Lori).
He divided his time for many years between the ocean and the mountains. Having come from a long line of sailors, he worked as the third mate on large tankers that would sometimes be at sea for six months at time. He traveled the world on the tanker but always returned home to Idaho to enjoy the crisp mountain air. For the last 20 years, Steve has routinely enjoyed poetry slams, hanging out with friends, walking in the mountains and organizing social events for the “old school” Ketchum gang. He loved salmon (but only wild) and Mexican food.
Steve was the gentlest human being you will ever meet. He was soft spoken, observant and a loyal friend and family member. He was very disciplined and took great pride in his health. He loved animals, nature, writing poetry, going to movies, attending local plays and attending as many cultural events in the valley as he could.
We will forever miss and remember our beloved Steve.
Arthur (Tommy) and Helen Tompkins, Steve’s parents, preceded him in death.
Steve leaves behind his brother, Bill Tompkins (Marcie) of Ketchum, Idaho, and two adoring nieces, Jessica Wieduwilt (Matt and children, Paige and Sebastian) of San Diego, Calif., and Lori Branstetter (Brian and child, Kai William) of La Mesa, Calif.
The family will announce a celebration of Steve’s life later in the year.
Commented