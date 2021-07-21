Steve Gutches was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Hailey and passed away on June 27, 2021, at his home in Bellevue.
Steve joined the U.S. Air Force in 1967, right out of high school, and served until 1972. After returning from the Air Force, he began working for Idaho Power and worked there until he retired in 2009.
Steve is loved and dearly missed by all. A celebration of his life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
Friends are invited to share a memory or photo at www.woodriverchapel.com.
