Stephen “Mac” Michael McCarthy, born Dec. 19, 1950, in Wilmette, Illinois, died Oct. 6, 2021, after complications from his treatment of cancer. He was the son of the late Kathryn Grant McCarthy and the late Jerome Callahan McCarthy.
Stephen is survived by his son, Callahan McCarthy; his partner, Jane Walther; and his brothers, Brian (Keta) and Greg McCarthy. He is also survived by his niece and nephews, Niall, Aine, Emmett McCarthy; Liam McCarthy; grandnieces and grandnephews.
Mac was born and raised in Wilmette, Illinois. He graduated from Loyola Academy, Wilmette and the University of Michigan where he was a Division 1 swimmer. He traded commodities at the Chicago Board of Trade for over 40 years.
Mac loved to gather people together to celebrate the joys of life with food and wine. He made his dreams a reality through Frenchman’s Gulch Winery in Ketchum, Idaho. He laughed his way through many athletic activities in nature such as fishing, swimming, surfing, sailing, biking, hiking and skiing. He was a loving, joyful and generous father, uncle, brother, partner, vintner and loyal friend to many.
A celebration of life is planned for Stephen on Nov. 13, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Club, also known as the Nordic Center at 200 Trail Creek Road, Sun Valley. Phone number: 208-622-2919.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Silver Creek Preserve in the name of Stephen “Mac” McCarthy at: The Nature Conservancy 116 1st Ave North, Hailey ID 83333. https://preserve.nature.org/page/81523/donate/1
