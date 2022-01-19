Stella Gray

Stella Marie Gray (née Gamboni) was born to Italian immigrant parents in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936. She was the middle child of three and grew up in a tenement in New York. The family moved to California when Stella was 12 years old, and she graduated from high school in San Pedro, California. She married her high school love and had two girls, Dawn and Christene.
Stella came to Idaho in 1969 with her two girls. She had a relentless work ethic, energy and a powerful love for her children. She worked as a waitress for Louie’s Italian restaurant, as a housekeeper for Sun Valley Company, and eventually passed her real estate exam and has been an active selling agent for more than 45 years.
Stella lived an adventurous life, full of laughter and love. She remarried in 1990 and remained married for 15 years. Among her many friends and neighbors, Stella was known as a fundamentally generous person, always quick with a meal or thoughtful gift or card. She was a great dancer, whether at the elegant Duchin Room at the Sun Valley Lodge or the cowboy bars in Stanley.
Her closest friends would say she was the most loving person they know, always willing to drop everything to be of help to a friend, always a listening ear, always a meal delivered right on time. She loved to entertain and often hosted parties up at her cabin above Elkhorn.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn, of Cheney, Washington; her sister, Angela; and brother, Jim, of San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Christene, in 2015. Stella and Dawn remained close, speaking daily and sharing stories, recipes, triumphs and news.
Among the organizations Stella loved and volunteered for were “The Advocates.” She believed that as an American, she belonged to her community and felt the responsibility to give back when and where she could. For that reason, please consider a donation in her name to The Advocates. For all of us honored and blessed to know her, she would want to remind us to live each day in the present, to laugh every day and learn something new and to give of ourselves to those around us.
We will celebrate her life at her cabin later this summer.
