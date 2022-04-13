Stacy Geissler

A beautiful soul and bright light in all of our lives was extinguished on April 5.
Born Nov. 26, 1974, Stacy has left behind her immediate family, Nancy, Frank and Carl, and Kendall and Coral Morgan, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a community that loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Geissler.
A potluck celebration of life will be held June 11 at Hop Porter Park in Hailey from 1-4 p.m. Please bring your memories and photos to share.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are suggested to go to Rainbow End Recovery Center Scholarship Fund, 25341 state Highway 93, Challis, Idaho 83226.
Commented