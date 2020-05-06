Sophia Martha Padgett died on her birthday, April 27, with her daughter by her side after a long illness. Sophia was born in 1923 in LaPorte, Ind., to Albin and Emilia Maldazys, Polish immigrants. She often enjoyed talking of times in her childhood when she lived on a farm owned by her father and uncle during the Depression.
Sophia worked at Bendix Corp. during World War II, as many young women did. It was in South Bend, Ind., where she met her husband, Howard Padgett, who preceded her in death on July 19, 1995. They finally settled in Niles, Mich., where Sophia was a foreman at Niles Precision Co. until she retired. Sophia joined her only daughter in Idaho in 2005. She made many new friends here and she especially enjoyed lunching and playing bingo with them at The Senior Connection in Hailey.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Stella Million Bennett of Niles, Mich., and brother, John Maldazys, of LaPorte, Ind. Sophia is survived by her daughter, Leisa (Kenneth) Brait of Ketchum; niece Roberta (Ben) Ziolkowski of South Bend, Ind.; nephews, Larry Million and Ron (Barbara) Satkoski of Niles, Mich., and John (Marie) Maldazys of Edmonds, Wash., and niece Marcia Thomas of Huntsville, Ala.
Sophia’s ashes will be joined with her husband’s in Indiana.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln County Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to Sophia. And, Sophia would be thrilled to have a donation made in her name to The Senior Connection, especially at this time of need.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel, woodriverchapel.com.
