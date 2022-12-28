It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Sofia Adele Uri, age 28, on Dec. 16, 2022.
Born on March 13, 1994, in Seattle, Washington, Sofia was the beloved daughter of Beth and Kristian Uri. Sofia was a triplet and had a special bond with her identical twin sister, Sonja Uri (Nicolai Olsen); her brother, Erik Uri, and her older sister, Emma Uri. Sofia was fortunate to still have her paternal grandparents, Helen and Konrad Uri.
We will remember Sofia, whose warm smile and ability to connect with others left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Her special talent for making everyone feel loved and valued will be deeply missed. Sofia was known for her generosity, sweet nature, and caring spirit, always putting others before herself. She brought joy and light to our lives with her sparkling personality and sassy sense of humor. Despite ongoing health issues, Sofia faced her condition with strength and resilience and remained kind, caring, and loving.
Sofia was deeply devoted to her dog, Piper, whom she adopted from Mountain Humane in 2015. She and Sonja attended Montana State University together, and it was in Bozeman where Sofia met her partner, Tyler Bervy. The couple later moved to upstate New York, where Sofia enjoyed spending time in the beautiful Adirondack Mountains with the Bervy Family. Recently, Sofia returned to Sun Valley, splitting her time between upstate New York and Sun Valley, excited to focus on her golf swing and be closer to her family.
Sofia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kindness and generosity will live on in the memories of those who knew her. May she rest in peace, especially during her favorite time of year, Christmas, when she had a knack for making everything sparkle and shine. The pain of not having Sofia with us is unbearable, but we take comfort in knowing she is at peace.
The family will be holding a memorial service for Sofia at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life in Seattle, Washington, at Ballard First Lutheran on Jan. 6, at 2 p.m.
