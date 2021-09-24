Shirley Faye Harrill Horton, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 while in the company of dear friends. Born in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Shirley exemplified living an independent life as a strong, educated and giving woman.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sherry Horton, and her daughter’s sweetheart, Wally Creviston; her sister, Sarah Spencer; lifetime friends, Dick and Patti Hooper; and many other relatives, dear friends, and those she considered daughters and sons, especially Chip Booth. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Maj. Carl R. Horton; son, Richard “Rick” Horton; and brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Betty Harrill.
Shirley was a familiar face in Hailey, whether helping Sherry at diVine Wine Bar, selling meatballs at Trailing of the Sheep or creating headpieces for productions of the former Sun Valley Ballet during Sherry’s tenure as artistic director. Her bright smile and distinctive laugh will be missed. Notably, Shirley volunteered with the Columbia City Ballet, South Carolina’s professional company, for more than 30 years, caring for costumes, traveling with the company and designing and creating headpieces for every ballet performed since 1996.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life and mourn her death on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. EST. A livestream will be available.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to the Columbia City Ballet, 1545 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.
