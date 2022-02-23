Shirl Miles Reay from Carey, Idaho, passed away on Feb. 13 at the Lincoln County Care Center.
He was born on March 21, 1935, to Miles and Madge Reay. He married DeLores Durfee on June 18, 1955.
They are the parents of seven children, Rick Reay (Vicky), Cherie Wallace (Philip), Laura Dickerson (Lynn), Wendy Andrews (Aaron), Ann Davidson (Shawn), Debra Davis (Alon), Alena Pettit (Richard); 30 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Shirl was proceeded in death by his parents Miles and Madge Reay, foster brother Jerry Bellamy and grandson Dakota Pettit.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Carey, Idaho, with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Please visit Shirl’s Memorial Page to share memories and photos at www.woodriverchapel.com.
