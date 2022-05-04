Sherri Russell Felger passed away suddenly on March 22, 2022.
Born in Florence, Alabama, on Oct. 1, 1962, Sherri spent her first 10 years in Alabama before her family moved west to El Segundo, California, looking for a better life. After graduating from El Segundo High in 1980, she started a career in the aerospace field as an executive assistant. In 1984, Sherri married her high school sweetheart, Kirk Felger, and started the family journey. In 1986, the first of their three children was born, Lynsey Kay. In 1988, the family moved to Seattle where Melanie Kay was born in 1989. She then began the stay-at-home mom volunteering for just about everything that involved her girls. In 1994, they moved back to Los Angeles, and that’s were Lane Edward was born in 1998. Shortly after Lane's birth, the family moved to Hailey, Idaho, and, again, she continued raising her children, always volunteering at school functions until all were graduated.
Sherri loved country music and any kind of country dancing. She also loved Sun Valley, taking the kids there to feed the ducks and getting hot chocolate—a memory the kids still enjoy to this day.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Dorothy Russell; her brother, Steve Russell; and sister, Lisa Cronin. She leaves behind her ex-husband, Kirk; and her children, Lynsey Brixey, Melanie Holliday and Lane Felger; her brother, Danny Russell; and many nephews and nieces.
A private ceremony will be held in Sun Valley at a later date.
Commented