Shauna Ann Thoreson of Sun Valley, Idaho, joined her Heavenly Father on March 11, 2022, in the beautiful Wood River Valley that she loved and called home for 46 years.
Shauna was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Myrtle and Robert Johnson. She graduated from University of Oregon’s Dental Program and worked as a dental hygienist for over half a century. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and an avid supporter of preserving nature and animals.
Shauna is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Thoreson. She is survived by son, Joseph H. Thoreson; daughter, Katrina Collins; daughter, Angel Schade (Curt); daughter, SJ Sheppard (Marc); sister Betty Hefford; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Stella.
Private services will be held. To remember Shauna, enjoy your favorite ski or hike as Shauna loved to do.
Shauna's family extends sincere thanks to all those who have supported her over the years, and who were an extension of her family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local animal shelter or to ASPCA.org. Friends can leave a message for the family at WoodRiverChapel.com.
